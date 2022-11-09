Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

