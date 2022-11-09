Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Myriad Genetics

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

