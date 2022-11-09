Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

