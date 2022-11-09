Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

