Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,388.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 488,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE CPE opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

