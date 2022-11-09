Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,771,000 after buying an additional 58,839 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

