Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 129,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

