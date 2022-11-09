Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,730 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

