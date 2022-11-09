Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 147.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,280 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 28.6% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

