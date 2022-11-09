Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.