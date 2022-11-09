Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

CPF opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.