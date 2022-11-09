Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

