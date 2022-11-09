Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

