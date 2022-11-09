Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 23.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average is $187.45.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

