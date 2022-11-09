Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 995.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

