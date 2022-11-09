Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fossil Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fossil Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,883 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Fossil Group

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.