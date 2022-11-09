Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,152,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

