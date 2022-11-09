Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,818,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 671.48%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

