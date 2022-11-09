Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,358 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -168.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

