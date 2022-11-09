Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Stock Down 2.7 %
Artivion stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
