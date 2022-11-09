Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

