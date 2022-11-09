Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bumble by 87.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bumble stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

