Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NPK opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

