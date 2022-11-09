Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $111,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $823,107. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

