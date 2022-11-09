Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Veritex by 30.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

