Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

