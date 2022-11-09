Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,304,553 shares trading hands.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.
