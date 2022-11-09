Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,304,553 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 347,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.