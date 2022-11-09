Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($2.94). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($2.88), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
Northgate Stock Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250. The company has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
