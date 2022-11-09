Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $35.23. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 54,351 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

