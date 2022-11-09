Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,193 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.