Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 16,708 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3,466.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

