Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,122 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after buying an additional 372,960 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 33.91 and its 200 day moving average is 31.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

