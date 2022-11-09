Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 325 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $257.57.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.