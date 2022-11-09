Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 519 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JUST stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

