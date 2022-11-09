Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.