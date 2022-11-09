Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

