Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 111 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.91.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

