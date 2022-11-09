Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 195 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ingredion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

