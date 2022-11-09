Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,060 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

