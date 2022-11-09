Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,401 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Crocs

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.