Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,893,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.