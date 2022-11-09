Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 5,570.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IXP stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $87.23.

