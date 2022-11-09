Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

