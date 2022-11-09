Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $276,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

