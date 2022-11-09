Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $281,000 Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.21.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
