Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $312,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

