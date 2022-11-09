Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $318,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.95.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.