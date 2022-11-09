Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $332,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

