Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $342,000 Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARDC opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.