Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

